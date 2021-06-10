Facu Bottazzi

Cuerdos - T-shirt

Facu Bottazzi
Facu Bottazzi
Cuerdos - T-shirt logo calligraphy type script streetwear apparel tshirt letters typography lettering
Lettering design for the Argentinian streetwear brand *Cuerdos Cloth*. Application to some products of the brand.
