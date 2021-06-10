Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Malion - Serif Font

Malion - Serif Font

Malion font is a modern and clean display (Serif) font. Create from our talented font designer. The design of typeface will make your design more beautiful and inspiring. This font will suitable for any project, like branding, print template, logo and etc.

File Included :
Malion Clean (OTF,TTF,WOFF)

Features :
Accents (Multilingual characters)
64 Alternates
PUA encoded
Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13324/malion.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/malion-modern-serif-font/

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
