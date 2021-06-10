Good for Sale
Din Studio

Glory Signature - Modern Script Font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font
Download color palette
  1. GlorySignature-Script-01.jpg
  2. GlorySignature-Script-06.jpg
  3. GlorySignature-Script-05.jpg
  4. GlorySignature-Script-03.jpg
  5. GlorySignature-Script-04.jpg
  6. GlorySignature-Script-08.jpg
  7. GlorySignature-Script-07.jpg
  8. GlorySignature-Script-02.jpg

Glory Signature - Modern Script Font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Glory Signature - Modern Script Font

Introducing Glory Signature-A Modern Script Font
Giving you a simple, yet gorgeous solution to your branding. This font is more than just another script font. It encapsulates the essence of elegance and modernity. With its clean script-type design and curved indentations, this font will take your projects to the next level! Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.
Glory Signature includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:
Glory Signature (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13328/glory_signature.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/glory-signature/

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like