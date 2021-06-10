Glory Signature - Modern Script Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Glory Signature-A Modern Script Font
Giving you a simple, yet gorgeous solution to your branding. This font is more than just another script font. It encapsulates the essence of elegance and modernity. With its clean script-type design and curved indentations, this font will take your projects to the next level! Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.
Glory Signature includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.
Includes:
Glory Signature (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13328/glory_signature.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/glory-signature/