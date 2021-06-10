Sam Stesney

Sign Up for RTHM - Daily UI 001

Sam Stesney
Sam Stesney
  • Save
Sign Up for RTHM - Daily UI 001 dailyui graphic design typography app ui logo design
Download color palette

For the first #dailyUI challenge, I went ahead and created a simple splash/sign up screen for a curated playlist music app.

- The awesome illustration can be found here https://www.opendoodles.com/?ref=lapaninja

- Fonts used:
-- Active Regular
-- Futura PT

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Sam Stesney
Sam Stesney

More by Sam Stesney

View profile
    • Like