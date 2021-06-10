Evan Skiff

Glassmorphism | Sign In

Glassmorphism | Sign In design ui create account sign up sign in glassmorphism
Had a ton of fun playing around with glassmorphism for this sign in page - the modern aesthetic that is derived from glassmorphism makes it my favorite design concept at the moment!

Feedback is appreciated!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
