Daily UI 047 :: Activity Feed

Daily UI 047 :: Activity Feed feed mobile social media dailyui047 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This is an activity feed screen that informs a user of all their follower's activity relating to their account. Simply pressing the activity notification a user wants to view, will open it. This design is minimal, modern, and unique. I chose the yellow, white, and black color theme as the colors complement each other pretty well and each are subtle.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
