On one of my works as social media, I've made this logo and the visual identity of "Rima - Real Instituto de Mastologia" which is an department of doctors specialized on breast care and breast cancer. The focus was to priorize bubbly and round forms to carry the symbolism and imagery of the breast on it.

This was made along Consultório Criativo, an social media and design agency.

