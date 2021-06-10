Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
On one of my works as social media, I've made this logo and the visual identity of "Rima - Real Instituto de Mastologia" which is an department of doctors specialized on breast care and breast cancer. The focus was to priorize bubbly and round forms to carry the symbolism and imagery of the breast on it.
This was made along Consultório Criativo, an social media and design agency.
Press L if you liked it and check out @mastologiarima on instagram to see the full visual identity. ✨