Boteco Na Praia

I love this one so much!
I am a designer that works with illustration also, so I've been doing some commissions to experiment even more with this area and I've made this art piece!
It's an illustration for a birthday party with the theme "Bar by the Beach". The client chose to use it as stickers to the people who went to the event and I've got my own sticker too 🍻 If you want an illustration of this kind, feel free to contact me! I love doing these art pieces and I think it's an amazing process.
