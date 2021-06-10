Readwell - A minimalist reading app

👋🏼 How was everyone's week?

Readwell was inspired from a redesign of the Goodreads' mobile UI, and my own weekend inspiration of cataloguing my own reading list. Having had a frustrating user experience while signing up for Goodreads, I decided to spin up my own redesign. If you have a keen eye, you'll notice I also went for a podcast player look - the player above the tab bar shows you where you last left off so you can easily pick up where you stopped. I wonder how a player UI feature would work for books? 🤔

I went off with a little sprinkle of imagination here, and some research on reading list design there... Readwell is made for all your reading needs! Enjoy a pleasant dark mode UI as well. 🌒

