Detail 2 of DNA Illustration for Studio Science Blog

Illustrated this for Studio Science's blog post "The importance of preserving brand equity during mergers and acquisitions" written by Chris Belli, VP, Marketing and Business Development. The illustration was inspired by the idea of bringing together two entities to create a new one. I made a quick connection between Chris' content and a DNA strand to represent the Studio Science process for guiding clients through preserving brand equity through mergers and acquisitions. The yellow represents one company. The red represents the other. The strand is the intertwining of those companies.