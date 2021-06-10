Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Clayton Magalhães

Daily UI 05 - App icon calculator

Clayton Magalhães
Clayton Magalhães
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 05 - App icon calculator app concept interface design ui dailyui
Download color palette

Today I was live, this time I did # DailyUI05Appicon.

I'm putting the result that I did here, it was really cool to create this daily ui.

Check it out on youtube:
Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPxTQ8XLdC8

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Clayton Magalhães
Clayton Magalhães
Senior Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Clayton Magalhães

View profile
    • Like