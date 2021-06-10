Ghost Detector Mobile App Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!👋
This is my exploration of the Ghost Detector Mobile App. Actually it's unfamiliar to me 😂 but I do a little bit research and made a simple prototype. I take this weekly challenge from @ngedesaintiapminggu. What do you think? Send me your feedback through the comment section.
#DLWeek36 #MadeWithFigma #DesignLeague #antirebahan #DesignJamCollaboration #graphicdesign #mobileapp #mobileappdesign #desaingrafis #uidesign #uiuxsupply #dailyuiux #uibucket #userinterface #appdesign #dribbble #dailyui #uitrends #instauiux #uiuxdesign #designjamindonesia #userinterfacedesign #uiuxindonesia #uxbucket #uiux #appdesign #figmadesign #userexperience #figma #uidesignpatterns #uiinspiration #uidesigner #uxbrainy
@ngedesaintiapminggu @designjam.id @dribbbleindo
Thank you! 😁
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.