Simple Black and White Graphic Illustration

Simple Black and White Graphic Illustration
Illustration exercise of a simple black and white illustration of mountains and a night sky. I wanted to create something simple and modern, as well as something that could potentially be used in tangent with a logo, or just a graphic by itself.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
