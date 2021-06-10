Mohammad Azmi

App Logo - Daily UI #005

App Logo - Daily UI #005 abstract simple app icon logo dailyui005 dailyui
This is my first time making a logo. I was thinking of hotel-ish vibe, and it was pretty hard to go as simple as possible.

Designed with Inkscape.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
