Omorayewa Samuel

SOCA Sports App

Omorayewa Samuel
Omorayewa Samuel
  • Save
SOCA Sports App social media sports disscussions home profile product design ux ui minimal design
Download color palette

Designed an app like Instagram but mainly for sport lover to meet one another, have fun, discuss, and grow their presence.🤾‍♂️

Let me know what you think
Please Like & Share💚

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Omorayewa Samuel
Omorayewa Samuel

More by Omorayewa Samuel

View profile
    • Like