Hayden Restaurant Sticker Icons

Hayden Restaurant Sticker Icons sandwich fiddleleaf hands drink food wine cocktails plants pastrami branding vintage deli texas sticker restaurant
Pastrami, booze-a-plenty and plantastic, The Hayden, a Jew-ish delicatessen in the heart of San Antonio, TX, sits in the median of new school and old.

These icons were designed to reflect that bold hospitality.

