Hayden Restaurant Sticker Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pastrami, booze-a-plenty and plantastic, The Hayden, a Jew-ish delicatessen in the heart of San Antonio, TX, sits in the median of new school and old.
These icons were designed to reflect that bold hospitality.