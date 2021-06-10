Rodrigo Saiani

Vale Potumuju Seal

typography cacao seal of authenticity logotype logo branding lettering
Seal for a Cacao Company from Bahia. All lettering was designed from the ground up. The biggest challenge was Bahia Brasil in perspective, for which we devised a grid to create the correct perspective and then refine for final output.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
