Vale Potumuju Seal

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Seal for a Cacao Company from Bahia. All lettering was designed from the ground up. The biggest challenge was Bahia Brasil in perspective, for which we devised a grid to create the correct perspective and then refine for final output.