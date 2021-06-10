Frontpage - Ultimate Gym

My first Dribbble post! First of many! Ultimate Gym, a gym in Belgium where I train for almost 2 years now.

I tried to create a contrast between the yellow and white texts with the black background and the yellow, making a dramatic look. The site is decorated with all kinds of diagonal elements and entrance animations or motion effects, creating a dynamic look & feel, naturally associated with sports and gyms.

They wanted to put their hard work visually. If you want to check it out, here’s the link! ➡️ https://ultimategymkortrijk.be/ 💪 More visuals of this website will come soon!