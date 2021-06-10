Frontpage - Ultimate Gym

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first Dribbble post! First of many! Ultimate Gym, a gym in Belgium where I train for almost 2 years now.
I tried to create a contrast between the yellow and white texts with the black background and the yellow, making a dramatic look. The site is decorated with all kinds of diagonal elements and entrance animations or motion effects, creating a dynamic look & feel, naturally associated with sports and gyms.
They wanted to put their hard work visually. If you want to check it out, here’s the link! ➡️ https://ultimategymkortrijk.be/ 💪 More visuals of this website will come soon!