GranVita Kombucha - Branding

GranVita Kombucha is a brand focused in delivery beverages and experiences that reminds their customers of a healthy, pleasant and refreshing life. Reminding us of that good feelings that summer brings to us.
This logotype is part of a project that consisted of developing naming, logotype, label and social media posts
You can check the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/110083981/GranVita-Kombucha