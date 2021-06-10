Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bruno Amoroso

GranVita Kombucha - Branding

GranVita Kombucha - Branding lettering logo typography branding
GranVita Kombucha is a brand focused in delivery beverages and experiences that reminds their customers of a healthy, pleasant and refreshing life. Reminding us of that good feelings that summer brings to us.

This logotype is part of a project that consisted of developing naming, logotype, label and social media posts

You can check the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/110083981/GranVita-Kombucha

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
