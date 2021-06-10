Trending designs to inspire you
Science Cards (https://www.instagram.com/sciencecards/) is a small side project I created a while ago. The idea is to represent complex scientific subjects visually.
It is currently on hold but I do plan to get back to it sometime in the near future.