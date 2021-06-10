Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luciano Infanti

Science Cards

Luciano Infanti
Luciano Infanti
  • Save
Science Cards physics science black minimalist minimalism design
Download color palette

Science Cards (https://www.instagram.com/sciencecards/) is a small side project I created a while ago. The idea is to represent complex scientific subjects visually.

It is currently on hold but I do plan to get back to it sometime in the near future.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Luciano Infanti
Luciano Infanti
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Luciano Infanti

View profile
    • Like