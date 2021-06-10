Fintech logo design - Preipo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Designed a Logo for a Financial stock exchange company.
The logo concept was derived from the partners involved in building a unified trust. Each shape, represents a core partner.
Hope you like it guys, Feel free to leave your feedback.
——————————
——————————
Are you looking to design a logo or give your brand an identity design? I am always interested to collaborate.
Love design content? Check out my articles on medium
Medium:https://ogagajohn.medium.com/
Want to work with me on that idea? Let's Talk
📩 Email: ogagajohn.oj@gmail.com
Thank you!
Best,
Ogaga John
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.