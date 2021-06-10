ogaga john

Fintech logo design - Preipo

Fintech logo design - Preipo vector illustration minimal logo graphic design branding design logo design identity design identity branding
Hello everyone,
Designed a Logo for a Financial stock exchange company.
The logo concept was derived from the partners involved in building a unified trust. Each shape, represents a core partner.
Hope you like it guys, Feel free to leave your feedback.
