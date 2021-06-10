Earfull – Icon System

Hello everybody!

This shot is a recent design created for a music app in order to sharpen a bit my visual design and UI skills. "Earfull" is an activity-based app for a young audience.

This is a work in progress for the design system I am creating. Here, I explored different icons' states as well as the light and dark version of them.

You can check the full project here:

www.kmigadaki.com/work/earfull