Konstantina Migadaki

Earfull – Icon System

Konstantina Migadaki
Konstantina Migadaki
Earfull – Icon System
Hello everybody!
This shot is a recent design created for a music app in order to sharpen a bit my visual design and UI skills. "Earfull" is an activity-based app for a young audience.
This is a work in progress for the design system I am creating. Here, I explored different icons' states as well as the light and dark version of them.
You can check the full project here:
www.kmigadaki.com/work/earfull

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Konstantina Migadaki
Konstantina Migadaki

