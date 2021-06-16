Luca Codarini

NorthSound

NorthSound logo branding blendercycles blender3d blender design
ONE by NorthSound
The future of home sound system.
Product design, branding and UI design.

Not for commercial use

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Product & Experience Designer

