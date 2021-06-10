Three Rooms — Gate 1

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble friends
This is the first room we rendered for our HOVS mini museum.
The digital paintings you can see hanging on the wall are 10.000 pixel wide. The entire room is a rendering, rendered at 40k — Yes that is not a typo, it's 40.000 pixel wide.
For the full 40k experience, you can visit the museum right here:
https://vanschneider.com/threerooms
Turn on your headphones, and take a couple minutes to relax while listening to the music and enjoying the atmosphere in the room itself.
Cheers
Tobias