Three Rooms — Gate 1

Hey Dribbble friends

This is the first room we rendered for our HOVS mini museum.

The digital paintings you can see hanging on the wall are 10.000 pixel wide. The entire room is a rendering, rendered at 40k — Yes that is not a typo, it's 40.000 pixel wide.

For the full 40k experience, you can visit the museum right here:

https://vanschneider.com/threerooms

Turn on your headphones, and take a couple minutes to relax while listening to the music and enjoying the atmosphere in the room itself.

Cheers

Tobias