An exciting project with a tooooooon of history! GIPHY Super Cut takes your big video and uses machine magic to break it up into a bunch of tiny pieces.
I've been working on and off on this project for years now, and it's very very exciting to see it being opened up to a larger audience (verified users only for now). Like all projects, there's still a ways to go! Super Cut is the evolved public form of a long-standing internal tool, DVR.
Click into the attachments to see a bit of the behind the scenes & future ideas here as well, with a bit of the UX thinking behind how watermarking, merging, and etc work.
