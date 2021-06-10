Glad to share the design I made for an online women's clothing store with you! ✌️

the In the shot you can see two pages. The first case shows the product categories and recommendations. At first glance, it is possible to understand what variety of colors each product has and what the price of the product is. There is also a user profile, favorites list and shopping cart. The second is a product page with information about prices, sizes and colors available, as well as more product details and other people's opinions.