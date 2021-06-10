Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rubel Ahmad

DL Bi-Fold Brochure

Rubel Ahmad
Rubel Ahmad
  • Save
DL Bi-Fold Brochure z fold brochure trifold brochure bifold brochure dl bifold brochure dl flyer dl bifold dl brochure
Download color palette

DL Bi-Fold Brochure

Features
--------------
☛ Pages: Bi-fold
☛ Resolution: 300 dpi
☛ Color mode: CMYK
☛ Print ready
☛ Free font

Full View Here

-----------------------------------

#dl bifold brochure #dl brochure #dl flyer #bifold #brochure #brochures #identity #template #agency #brochure design #brochure template #corporate brochure #marketing brochure #medical brochure #school #technology

Rubel Ahmad
Rubel Ahmad

More by Rubel Ahmad

View profile
    • Like