Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DL Bi-Fold Brochure
Features
--------------
☛ Pages: Bi-fold
☛ Resolution: 300 dpi
☛ Color mode: CMYK
☛ Print ready
☛ Free font
⇨ Full View Here
-----------------------------------
#dl bifold brochure #dl brochure #dl flyer #bifold #brochure #brochures #identity #template #agency #brochure design #brochure template #corporate brochure #marketing brochure #medical brochure #school #technology