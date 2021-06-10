Daily UI #002 - Credit card checkout

Hi Dribbblers !

Here we are for Daily UI challenge 002, theme is: Credit card checkout.

I did a mobile interface and really struggle to make everything fit, but I am got there eventually. Note to myself: try and make my designs more airy!

Resources:

Tools: Figma

Illustrations: Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!

Icons: Card by Kmg Design from the Noun Project

Camera by iconixar from the Noun Project

i by Markus from the Noun Project

Credit Card by Nasik Lababan from the Noun Project