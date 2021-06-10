Daily UI #002 - Credit card checkout

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers !
Here we are for Daily UI challenge 002, theme is: Credit card checkout.
I did a mobile interface and really struggle to make everything fit, but I am got there eventually. Note to myself: try and make my designs more airy!
Resources:
Tools: Figma
Illustrations: Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!
Icons: Card by Kmg Design from the Noun Project
Camera by iconixar from the Noun Project
i by Markus from the Noun Project
Credit Card by Nasik Lababan from the Noun Project