Daily UI #002 - Credit card checkout

Daily UI #002 - Credit card checkout education dailyui ux design app
Hi Dribbblers !

Here we are for Daily UI challenge 002, theme is: Credit card checkout.

I did a mobile interface and really struggle to make everything fit, but I am got there eventually. Note to myself: try and make my designs more airy!

Resources: 
Tools: Figma
Illustrations: Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!
Icons: Card by Kmg Design from the Noun Project
Camera by iconixar from the Noun Project
i by Markus from the Noun Project
Credit Card by Nasik Lababan from the Noun Project

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
