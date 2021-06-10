Quality dry mixes logo

The client asked for a modern logo and no more.

The accepted version carries a European style and at the same time an association with Soviet quality. The first letter of the name, Q, is shaped like a Soviet quality mark and a construction trowel at the same time.

Good association, memorability and idea.

Look how interesting, in this work, for example, the letters are lined up - there is clearly an association with the laying of something (bricks, tiles, etc.) Write in the comments your opinion, do the clearly laid lines give a feeling of strength, reliability, quality?