Mauro Mason

G.eco Servizi - Raccolta Puntuale /02

G.eco Servizi - Raccolta Puntuale /02 recycle economy green economy circular economy mauro mason motiondesign motiongraphics motion design
Starting from the assets made by Gabriele Calvi for the previous explainer video produced by DEVICE, I designed this video on the collection of recyclable materials, offered by G.eco Servizi.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121273471/Geco-Servizi-Raccolta-Puntuale-Explainer-Video

Creative Direction: DEVICE
Lead illustrator: Gabriele Calvi
Layouts and motion : Mauro Mason

Motion Designer, Illustrator, Astronaut
