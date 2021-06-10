G.eco Servizi - Raccolta Puntuale /01

Starting from the assets made by Gabriele Calvi for the previous explainer video produced by DEVICE, I designed this video on the collection of recyclable materials, offered by G.eco Servizi.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121273471/Geco-Servizi-Raccolta-Puntuale-Explainer-Video

Creative Direction: DEVICE

Lead illustrator: Gabriele Calvi

Layouts and motion : Mauro Mason