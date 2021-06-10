Catágalo - KCR Courier, Lima - Perú

Servicio: Catálago

Cliente: KCR Courier

KCR Courier es una empresa que brinda soluciones logísticas a medida, especializándonos en la distribución EXPRESS Y MASIVA; tanto para paquetería y documentos, permitiendo que nuestros clientes se comuniquen eficientemente con los suyos, mediante procesos inteligentes que integran los flujos logísticos en forma fácil, segura y efectiva.

Visita su Web: kcrcourier.pe

Service: Catalog

Client: KCR Courier

KCR Courier is a company that provides customized logistics solutions, specializing in EXPRESS AND MASSIVE distribution; both for parcels and documents, allowing our clients to communicate efficiently with theirs, through intelligent processes that integrate logistics flows easily, safely and effectively.

Visit their website: kcrcourier.pe

Thank you for getting here, I invite you to follow me on my social networks ;)

Dribble: @robertroojass

Twitter: @robertroojass

Instagram: @robertroojass