Catágalo - KCR Courier, Lima - Perú

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Servicio: Catálago
Cliente: KCR Courier
KCR Courier es una empresa que brinda soluciones logísticas a medida, especializándonos en la distribución EXPRESS Y MASIVA; tanto para paquetería y documentos, permitiendo que nuestros clientes se comuniquen eficientemente con los suyos, mediante procesos inteligentes que integran los flujos logísticos en forma fácil, segura y efectiva.
Visita su Web: kcrcourier.pe
Service: Catalog
Client: KCR Courier
KCR Courier is a company that provides customized logistics solutions, specializing in EXPRESS AND MASSIVE distribution; both for parcels and documents, allowing our clients to communicate efficiently with theirs, through intelligent processes that integrate logistics flows easily, safely and effectively.
Visit their website: kcrcourier.pe
Thank you for getting here, I invite you to follow me on my social networks ;)
Dribble: @robertroojass
Twitter: @robertroojass
Instagram: @robertroojass