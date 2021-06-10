Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brenda Ortiz

Blupididú

Brenda Ortiz
Brenda Ortiz
  • Save
Blupididú concept design lookframe motion design 3d geometry refractivity refraction lighting colorful gradients displaced geometry motion graphics generative art animation c4d abstract design 3d
Download color palette

This is a lookframe from an abstract concept animation inspired by the concept of morphosis, I did it to test the lighting of materials with refraction, refractivity parameters and how it affects a displaced geometry.

Brenda Ortiz
Brenda Ortiz

More by Brenda Ortiz

View profile
    • Like