Daily UI Challenge #006-007

Daily UI Challenge #6:

Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!)

Daily UI Challenge #7:

Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)

For this shot I combined both challenge 6 and 7 into one. I created a profile and settings page for a social media platform used by photographers. This platform would allow photographers to showcase their work while also highlighting the number of countries they have shot in. It would also allow for effective and impressive album creation! Hope you enjoy!

Credits:

Icons taken from Flaticon.com

Photos taken from Unsplash.com