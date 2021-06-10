Daily UI Challenge #006-007

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI Challenge #6:
Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!)
Daily UI Challenge #7:
Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)
For this shot I combined both challenge 6 and 7 into one. I created a profile and settings page for a social media platform used by photographers. This platform would allow photographers to showcase their work while also highlighting the number of countries they have shot in. It would also allow for effective and impressive album creation! Hope you enjoy!
Credits:
Icons taken from Flaticon.com
Photos taken from Unsplash.com