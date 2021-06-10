Yoga Club Logo

I rebranded the yoga club at Lebanon Valley College and created a new logo that will go on T-shirts, long sleeves, etc. This logo incorporates cool and calming colors, much like the calming effects of each yoga class. It also is a gender-neutral logo, encouraging any student to come. The "V" in LVC is a person doing the boat yoga pose, and behind the person is the lotus flower, a symbol of the expansion of the soul and enlightenment.