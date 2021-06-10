Yoga Club Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I rebranded the yoga club at Lebanon Valley College and created a new logo that will go on T-shirts, long sleeves, etc. This logo incorporates cool and calming colors, much like the calming effects of each yoga class. It also is a gender-neutral logo, encouraging any student to come. The "V" in LVC is a person doing the boat yoga pose, and behind the person is the lotus flower, a symbol of the expansion of the soul and enlightenment.