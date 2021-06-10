Whale + Water Bottle Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
This logo was created for an environmental issues project where I advocated for change on my college campus regarding plastic bottle use. I created vinyl stickers of this logo for reusable water bottles to encourage the use of reusable products and spread the word. The message is to not just say "Oh well (Whale)" when thinking about using a plastic water bottle, but to think about the consequences and choose to use a reusable bottle instead.