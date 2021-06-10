sadia.afrin tonny

Fitness App

Here I've designed a iOS app based on Fitness App. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features. This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. You can download it freely. Share your thoughts and love "L". My Responsibilities • Implementing user experience (UX) • Implementing user interface (UI) Tools used • Design - Figma; Illustrator, Font used Roboto Connect with me : Connect with me : sadiaafrintonny5@gmail.com

