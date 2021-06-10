Tellus360 Classic Posters

Tellus360 is an Irish pub and music venue in Lancaster city. My major project as their graphic design intern was to create a poster collection of past shows to line the bar's hallways. I am inspired by 70's style design and researched retro 70's posters before choosing the color scheme and fonts. I wanted each poster to be unique but fit together as a collection, and I used Adobe Illustrator to design them. All artwork in the posters is original artwork. This is a mockup of 3 of the 9 posters created.