Tellus360 Classic Posters

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tellus360 is an Irish pub and music venue in Lancaster city. My major project as their graphic design intern was to create a poster collection of past shows to line the bar's hallways. I am inspired by 70's style design and researched retro 70's posters before choosing the color scheme and fonts. I wanted each poster to be unique but fit together as a collection, and I used Adobe Illustrator to design them. All artwork in the posters is original artwork. This is a mockup of 3 of the 9 posters created.