Challenge

The Chicken shack team knock at our doors with an exciting challenge to create the first brand focused 100% on chicken burgers in Colombia, in that 2016 artisan beef burger places flooded the streets of Bogotá and the challenge to create in parallel to this movement a totally disruptive brand was really exciting.

Process

To find the name, personality and visual language of the brand, we became little experts in the world of fried chicken in the United States, learning about its history and the culture formed around this flagship dish of southern cuisine.

Solution

Thus we come to the word Shack that place where the black community in states such as Alabama or Mississippi began to use African flavors to create this gastronomic icon.

From this exploration of shapes, references and colors, we developed a set of icons that would be the cornerstone of the brand's visual language, icons that embody the spirit of Chicken Shack and its search for authentic southern swag.

Result

The development of the strategy and the visual identity of the Chicken Shack brand is a tribute to a dish of humble origins that has become a benchmark for fast food worldwide.

A brand that invites you to share good times and that aims to make its customers fall in love and turn them into a whole community of lovers of the delicious flavor of its burgers.