Tea and toast

Tea and toast cookies food illustration cup of tea t letter t chai biscuit breakfast toast tea alphabet 36daysoftype illustration vector
Letter T illustration in the form of tea and toast for 36 days of days challenge.

Vector done in Adobe Illustrator & Textured in Photoshop.

