Daniil Afonin

Dew Point - Network Attached Storages Provider | Concept

Daniil Afonin
Daniil Afonin
  • Save
Dew Point - Network Attached Storages Provider | Concept 2021 trandy uidesign graphic design mainpage site digital modern uxui figma ux ui design concept
Download color palette

In a world driven by AI, privacy is the most important thing. Who should be entrusted with the storage of large volumes of confidential data? Remote network storages is the answer to this question.

Daniil Afonin
Daniil Afonin

More by Daniil Afonin

View profile
    • Like