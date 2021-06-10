Challenge

305 international realty is a new realtor focused on luxury properties in the Miami area. As a new player in the competitive real estate market, 305 wanted to define a distinctive visual language through which his current success would be reflected in his communications, especially on Instagram

Process

We interviewed the team to find out how the brand was perceived internally, how they wanted to be seen and what unique characteristics they wanted to communicate. 305 needed to connect with its audience by offering an attractive feed that not only looks good and communicates the necessary, but also goes further and offers information on the area where the property was located, its gastronomic and cultural offer

After an extensive review of its category focused on how the major players in the market communicate with their customers, we began developing a layout style that would be reflected in all touchpoints and that will create an emotional bond with their customers and employees.

Solution

Inspired by the unique spirit of Miami we used a color palette that offered us a strong contrast showing 305's intention to become a benchmark in its niche, we also took the lines layout the different architectural styles of the city to create a modern design, clear and own.

Our strategy was based on the premise that when a person looks for a property, they are not only renting or buying a physical space, but a ¨style of life¨ that understands their tastes, preferences and needs. With this in mind, the layout design for Instagram was focused on showing the benefits of each property and customizing the message to make it more attractive.

Result

305 international realty now has its own visual language, with which any team, anywhere, can work. His base of followers continues to increase as well as the people interested in being part of his team, and most importantly, their results continue to rise