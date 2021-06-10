Mindo Chocolate Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
For this project, I had to choose a chocolate bar that already exists but is not effective with its design and recreate it. I chose Mindo Chocolate because I saw many similar gourmet chocolate bars while visiting Ecuador. Also, I found that its packaging has a poor color-scheme and does not display that it is a chocolate bar well. Ecuador is known for its fresh cocoa beans, and Mindo Chocolate used these beans on their original package; however, the image may confuse the consumer since they look more like raisins. I wanted to recreate their wrapper to have eye-catching colors, incorporate the beautiful Ecuadorian mountains, and utilize the cocoa beans' texture within the mountains.