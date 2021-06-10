Ritika Barua

Letter U

Ritika Barua
Ritika Barua
  • Save
Letter U digital illustration bag vector 36daysoftype cute dog pet cat illustration
Download color palette

All the weird places that your cat chooses for napping 🤷
Letter U for 36 Days of Type

Like my work. See more here

Drop a mail at hey.ritikabarua@gmail.com
for business and inquiries

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Ritika Barua
Ritika Barua

More by Ritika Barua

View profile
    • Like