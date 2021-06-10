Challenge

When the entrepreneurs behind Vita Eco Hotel came to us, they wanted to give life to their idea, a new concept of hotel for cyclists located in the heart of the Boyacá department.

Being lovers of adventure and cycling in their travels, it was complicated to find an accommodation that balanced contact with nature and their love for the route. This is how the Vita Eco Hotel brand was born, a new proposal that seeks to become a benchmark in the region.

Process

Entering the world of amateur cycling, we accompanied on several occasions different groups of adventurers on trips through the Bogota savannah to understand their perspectives, tastes and needs first-hand.

In the same way, we immerse ourselves in the world of sustainable hospitality to understand its own characteristics, opportunities and limitations to help us establish a clear perspective of the type of brand that we should conceive.

Solution

The name created is an allusion to the ancestral place where the hotel will be located, the former dominions of indian the chief Tocavita, in addition this word is the same as life in Italian (one of the cradles of cycling), precisely enjoying life is the brand idea, that engine that is present at all touchpoints with customers.

The visual language reflects the adventurous spirit of the audience that Vita awaits when it opens its doors in mid-2022, which is why allusions to cycling are always present as protagonists of communication.

Result

Vita eco hotel is a close and aspirational brand, a place where customers can find an environment conducive to getting closer to nature and enjoying rewarding experiences through the adventure that cycling provides.

* Project under construction