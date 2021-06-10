Akili Greer

Smoke Somethin BBQ Re-Brand 2021

Akili Greer
Akili Greer
Hire Me
  • Save
Smoke Somethin BBQ Re-Brand 2021 ux product pattern color vector typography cartoon illustration graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Smoke Somethin BBQ after a year in business needed help to identify with their core audience through playful colors and stunning visuals, which fit there bond within the community since the 90's

Akili Greer
Akili Greer
Brand | Illustration | Ui - Solving Problems
Hire Me

More by Akili Greer

View profile
    • Like