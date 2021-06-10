Allot 2.0: Material Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my final submission for the Google UX Design Professional Certificate. I decided to go for a complete overhaul of one of my earlier projects and based on user feedback, was able to greatly simplify the design. Check out the case study by downloading the doc attached with this post.
