Upper Deck SP 2020 Clearcut Winners

In my eyes the 1996/97 SP Clearcut Winners insert set that Upper Deck put out is easily the one of the most timeless insert sets from the Wild West days of ‘90s hockey cards, and one of the first to utilize the acetate design that has become so popular among collectors currently.

During my attempt to collect the full original set, I brought a modern version of this set to life, featuring some of the brightest stars the NHL has to offer.

As a special wrinkle this concept would feature 1/1 limited autographed versions randomly inserted.

The final 10 cards of the new set:

CW11 - Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

CW12 - Tuukka Rask (Boston Bruins)

CW13 - Auston Matthews (Boston Bruins)

CW14 - Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)

CW15 - Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

CW16 - Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

CW17 - Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)

CW18 - Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning)

CW19 - Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

CW20 - Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)