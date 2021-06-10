Hammad Ali Shah

PakMakaan Logo Design

Designed a logo for PakMakaan which is Pakistan based Real Estate startup. PakMakaan is property portal facilitating tenants, owners, agents and individuals seeking to buy, rent or sell properties for free. For now, Logo designed for the PakMakaan web portal while Icon is for mobile application considering the colour theme of the startup.

