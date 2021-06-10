Afroza Khanom

Lion Root

Lion Root beautiful handdrown art cre8ive creative root lion graphic design beautiful logo design adobe illustrator illustration vector branding logo
This logo Was created by me with adobe
illustrator CC
THIS IS MY PRACTICE PROJECT.
To improve myself, I always try my best to get the best output from me.
I LEARN EVERYDAY.
***THIS LOGO HAS NOT BEEN SOLD YET!***
So it can be used as A logo of any company.
Contact to -
setu.monayem@yahoo.com
or
What's app: +880 01747498677

